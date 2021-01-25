Tom Brady Shares Sweet Hug with His Son to Celebrate NFC Playoff Win, Heads to His 10th Super Bowl
Tom Brady had the sweetest celebration with his son after defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevailed over the home team 31-26 at Lambeau Field in the NFC championship game, Brady was seen heading over to the stands to see his 13-year-old son John, whom the superstar quarterback shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
"Can I say hi to my son?" Brady, 43, was heard asking a security guard, before sharing a celebratory hug with his son.
"Love you kiddo," Brady also told his child.
As for his wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids, they appeared to be in Florida. "We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Bucs!!!" the supermodel shared on Instagram Sunday.
After the win, the mom of two wrote, "We love you and are so proud of you, papai!," on her Instagram Story.
The Packers lost the NFC championship game for a second straight season. In addition, Sunday also marked the second time the Buccaneers beat the Packers this season.
Meanwhile, for Brady, the victory was his 14th conference championship game, his first in the NFC since leaving the New England Patriots in March 2020.
.@TomBrady is on his way to his 10th Super Bowl! #NFLPlayoffs #SBLV pic.twitter.com/0dwUMXCtUF
— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2021
.@TomBrady is going to his 10th Super Bowl! #GoBucs #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UesDFHP01O
— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2021
The Buccaneers last reached the Super Bowl 18 years ago for Super Bowl XXXVII when they won against the Oakland Raiders in 2003.
Brady and the Buccaneers will be the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl on home field.
Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.