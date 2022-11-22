Tom Brady Shares 'Gratitude' for His 'Unbelievable' Parents This Thanksgiving: 'Always Time for Family'

tom brady, Galynn Brady

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock Tom Brady and his parents

Tom Brady took a moment to express gratitude for his parents as he gets ready to celebrate Thanksgiving.

On Monday's episode of Brady's SiriusXM show, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the 45-year-old athlete shared why he's excited to spend his first Thanksgiving post-divorce with the people who have supported him from the start.

For Brady, Thanksgiving is "always time for family," and the NFL legend is looking forward to spending quality time with the people he loves.

"When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable," said Brady.

The youngest of four children, Brady is the only son of father Thomas Brady Sr. and mother Galynn, who also share daughters Nancy, Julie and Maureen.

tom brady

tom brady/instagram Tom Brady celebrates his mom's birthday on July 4

RELATED: Tom Brady Thanks Parents for Showing Him What 'True Love' Means on 50th Wedding Anniversary

Ahead of the holiday, Brady took a moment to reflect on the "huge impact" his parents have had on his legendary career.

"I'm here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he said.

Brady also spoke about his relationship with his father, Tom Brady Sr. "He's amazing. I had three older sisters and my dad was always whatever I needed."

Previously, he said the elder Brady is "the most loving, caring, honest man in the world." He continued: "And without him there's no way I'd be in the position that I'm in. He's there to support me, win or lose. He's been on the field coming off year in, year out. And my biggest supporter."

RELATED: Tom Brady Jokes About His Dad's Recent Patriots Comments, Says He's Putting Him 'In a Home'

Now, Brady wants to have the same impact on his own children's success. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

Story continues

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Tom Brady with son Jack

Brady's appreciation for his parents has been consistent throughout his career. In 2019, the athlete called them "the best example" for him and his sisters of "what true love, respect, and commitment mean."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And along with giving thanks for his parents on Let's Go, the NFL superstar, who routinely keeps a very strict diet, also said he's looking forward to letting loose on Thanksgiving.

"I know I've had a pretty strict diet over the years, but that's one thing that loosens up around Thanksgiving. I get to eat kind of, you know, I get to go for it, especially during the season."