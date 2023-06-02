Tom Brady Says His Kids Have 'Unique Challenges' to Face Growing Up with Famous Parents (Exclusive)

"A lot of people have ideas about them before they even meet them," Brady tells PEOPLE

Tom Brady/instagram Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family

Tom Brady is opening up about the unique set of challenges his kids face due to having famous parents.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his blended family as part of his partnership with Hertz for the "Hertz. Let's Go!" campaign, the five-time Super Bowl MVP, 45, notes that people may have preconceived notions about his kids as they're part of a famous family.

"I would say our kids have unique challenges just being our kids and a lot of people have ideas about them before they even meet them," Brady exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"They're going to have their own unique challenges that they're going to have to deal with and hopefully we can be there to support them, whether they succeed with them or fail with them, we're here to love them and support them and help them grow."

Brady shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.



Earlier this week, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram Story that featured a new family addition, a Siamese-mix kitten. In the photo, the athlete's son Benjamin holds the kitten up to his face to plant a kiss.

"❤️️❤️️❤️️," Brady captioned the image.

Last month, the former quarterback shared a photo of his mom, Galynn Patricia Brady, 77, and son Jack for Mother's Day, as part of a heartfelt tribute.

In the photo, Jack had his arm around his grandma as the pair smiled while sitting at a restaurant.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady began his caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."



He continued, "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

On a previous episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, Brady opened up about his parenting priorities, saying he is "really focused" on "taking care of my family and certainly my children" after he and Bündchen finalized their divorce last October.



Read the original article on People.