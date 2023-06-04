Tom Brady Says His Kids Play Piano and One Son Plays by Ear: 'He's Very Talented' (Exclusive)

Tom Brady tells PEOPLE that while his kids love being active, they're also into music

Tom Brady wasn't bit by the music bug, but his kids were.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his partnership with Hertz on “Hertz. Let’s Go Show” — hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and is the fictional daytime talk show premise for the latest series of new digital ads debuting today as part of the Hertz. Let’s Go! campaign — the retired NFL quarterback, 45, celebrated his three children's musical talents.

"Although I would definitely say I'm not musically inclined at all, my kids are, which I love," he tells PEOPLE. "I love all the different arts for sure, I'm just not great at many of them."

Brady says that sons Benjamin, 13, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, and daughter Vivian, 10, enjoy "a lot of piano and a lot of singing."



"It's interesting, my son plays by ear too. He doesn't like looking at notes, so he hears something and tries to play it," Brady shares. "He's very talented. It's really fun for me to see."

"And I think so much of what these kids do is they bring out parts of us that we don't even know. You think, 'God, what are we here to teach our kids in the end? What are they here to teach us?' And bring out parts of us that we just have not been exposed to," he continues. "So seeing them exposed to these things makes me enjoy it more."

The father of three says he feels "more engaged" in his kids' interests.

"It allows me to pay more attention to the things that they're interested in. And it helps us grow in a lot of ways that we didn't think were possible had we not had these little amazing beings that come into our life," he says.

Brady shares Vivian and Benjamin with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

