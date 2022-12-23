Tom Brady Says He's Like National Lampoon's Character Clark Griswold with Christmas Decorations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Tom Brady loves the holidays!

The NFL star, 45, dedicated the most recent episode of his Armchair QB video series to talking about the festive season and explained that his favorite part of it all is decorating.

"I think the best part about decorating for Christmas is you get to get in the Christmas spirit," he said.

Brady expressed that he's all about "a lot of lights, a lot of ornaments" and finds inspiration from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation's main character, fellow father figure Clark W. Griswold.

"I'm all about the Clark W. Griswold Christmas decorations," he joked. "I don't think you can overdecorate at Christmas."

The National Lampoon's franchise follows a hardworking family man as he disastrously tries to provide memorable vacations and other family moments for Ellen and their kids, son Rusty and daughter Audrey.

"Now that he's a father, he's got a beautiful baby girl. They're getting her involved in some of the decorations. I think those are some of the great nights," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback added.

While he loves the Christmas holiday, Brady joked that you can also make the festivities more enjoyable by getting some eggnog "with some of grandpa's cough medicine in there."

"Make the night enjoyable," he told his guest, teammate Blaine Gabbert. "Really enjoy the holiday spirit, which is what what we're all trying to do."

This year, Brady will spend his holiday on the football field, making it the first Christmas game of his career and his first Christmas without his children following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Together, they share 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 13. Brady is also a father to John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn how to deal with," he shared during Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I think that's what life's about."

"So you just asked a question about, 'What have you learned from this football season?' I'm going to learn how to deal with Christmas. Even in a hotel," Brady told Gray.

"I'm going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."