Tom Brady says he's coming back next season no matter what happens in Super Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has said he would like to play into his mid-40s, and that hasn’t changed. The 40-year-old put an end to any speculation Sunday, saying he’s planning to return next season no matter what happens in Super Bowl LII.

Brady revealed that during an interview with Westwood One prior to the big game. With his final question, Jim Gray asked Brady if fans will see him playing football next year.

Here’s what he said:

“Yeah, you’re going to see me playing football next year. I don’t envision not playing.”

That’s seems definitive. Brady will be back to play next season at 41 years old.

It doesn’t seem like a bad decision. Age has truly been just a number for Brady the past few years. It didn’t prevent him from becoming the oldest MVP in the history of the sport Saturday.

[Stream Super Bowl LII live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app]

That award was well deserved, as Brady threw for 4,577 yards, with 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. That performance helped the Patriots win yet another AFC East title.

Given all that, you might wonder why the heck this was even a debate in the first place. Well, Brady has now reached the point in his career where it’s fair to wonder about retirement. Sure, he says he wants to play until his mid-40s, but that’s easier said than done. While Brady is still phenomenal, it’s tough to expect any player over 40 to keep coming back.

Tom Brady ended any speculation about his future prior to Super Bowl LII. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) More

Speculation about Brady retiring has also emerged because … well … that’s what happens during Super Bowl week. People want to envision a storybook ending for Brady, and that’s exactly what he would get if the Patriots pull off a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.