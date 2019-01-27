Tom Brady said there is a 'zero' percent chance he retires after Super Bowl

Tom Brady has already accomplished more than most ever will throughout his NFL career.

The New England Patriots quarterback is wrapping up his 19th season in the league this season. He has earned 14 Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, won three league MVP awards, been to nine Super Bowls and won five of them. He has also led the Patriots to the playoffs in all but two seasons as their starting quarterback, cementing a dynasty in New England like no other.

Yet at 41 years old, many would think that Brady would be ready to call it quits. He’s already the oldest quarterback in the NFL, and football is a tough game. Only three players are older than him in the entire league, and they’re all kickers.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is planning to come back to the NFL next season, and said there is a “zero” percent chance he retires. (AP)

If he was going to retire, doing so after his third straight Super Bowl appearance would be a solid time to do it — regardless if he beats the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta next week or not.

Retirement, though, isn’t happening.

Brady was asked by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on Sunday if there was any chance that the Super Bowl would be his last game. His response: Zero.

A sampling from our @ESPN interview with Tom Brady, including his explanation into why there is a “zero” percent chance he’ll retire after this game no matter the outcome. pic.twitter.com/HpLQbLH7Yn — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 27, 2019





It’s not like Brady needs to retire based on his play. He’s still competing at an incredibly high level.

Brady completed nearly 66 percent of his passes this season for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns while throwing just 11 interceptions. And, perhaps most importantly, he led the Patriots to another Super Bowl appearance this year, knocking off both the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

There’s no reason for the Patriots to rush Brady out the door with those numbers, even with him in his 40s. They also don’t have a succession plan in place for when he’s gone, so they might as well hold on for as long as Brady is willing to play.

And, perhaps most importantly, Patriots fans still love him — as evidenced by their massive Super Bowl send-off rally on Sunday.

So, believe it or not, expect to see a 42-year-old Brady out on the field next season in New England. He’s not done yet.

