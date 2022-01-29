Tom Brady Retires From NFL After 22 Seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, according to a report from ESPN.

Brady is leaving after a long career finishing two seasons in Tampa Bay and after two decades with the New England Patriots. Last week, Brady posted on Instagram about his potential retirement and the rumors around it.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long. This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much,” Brady wrote.

Brady is a three-time league MVP and five-time Super Bowl MVP, among his many other honors as a star player and quarterback. He held the NFL’s Iron Man streak for quarterbacks, not having missed a game since 2016. He was suspended that year for four games for his involvement in the DeflateGate scandal.