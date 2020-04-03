Tom Brady Rents Derek Jeter’s Davis Islands Compound

Click here to read the full article.

At least Derek Jeter knows his new tenant can pay the rent. The former Yankee slugger has, according to the Tampa Bay Times, just leased out his sprawling, 32,000 sq. ft. mansion on Tampa Bay’s exclusive Davis Island to fellow sports icon Tom Brady.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brady, who left the New England Patriots in a highly-publicized surprise move this year, has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year, $50 million contract that includes nearly $9 million in performance incentives. Presumably Brady and his fashion model wife Giselle Bündchen plan to shack up in Jeter’s palatial residence until they find a suitable neighborhood property to purchase.

“There are not many homes in the Tampa Bay market that exist like this, and even fewer that might be available for rent,” Jennifer Zales, a Coldwell Banker agent who deals with many professional athletes, told the Tampa Bay Times. It’s not known what amount the Brady-Bündchens will pay, but the going rate for a mega-manse like Jeters’ is around $75,000 a month. However, in the remarkably small world of ultra-high net worth individuals, especially two sporting superstars who both hail from Michigan, a friends and family rate or a simple barter — “You lend me your Florida home, and I’ll lend you my yacht” — is not uncommon.

Jeter originally purchased the property in 2010 and custom built the lavish, partially stone-clad mansion, which carries an annual tax bill approaching a quarter of a million dollars. Brady’s new digs, which include seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a waterside swimming pool and a small dock with boat lifts, are fortified behind gates on a football field sized lot. If the six-time Super Bowl champ is still self-isolating during training time, at least his throwing arm will get plenty of at-home practice.

Launch Gallery: Tom Brady's Tampa Rental Mansion

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.