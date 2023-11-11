Tom Brady Reacts to the Suspension of University of Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh: 'Bet'

The University of Michigan football coach was previously accused of sign-stealing

Dave Kotinsky/Getty, Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh

Tom Brady is standing by the University of Michigan Wolverines.

On Friday, the NFL great, 46, responded to the Big Ten’s announcement that University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by tweeting just one word: "Bet."

Brady shared his response on X, formerly Twitter, as a quote tweet of the same message from Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Several other Michigan players also tweeted out the word "bet" in response to the Big Ten's decision to suspend Harbaugh, which followed a weeks-long NCAA investigation over sign-stealing.

The word "bet," which is most often used as a term of agreement, has been used in this instance by players (and even university president Santa Ono) to defiantly signal the players' thoughts on the Big Ten decision, Sports Illustrated reported.

Related: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Suspended from Attending Final Big 10 Games

The Big Ten organization announced Friday that "the University of Michigan has been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition."

The move means that Harbaugh, 59, will not be able to participate in the last three games in the conference this season.

“The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship," the statement continued. "Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials."

Story continues

Now, as the Big Ten noted, the Wolverines have to “compete without its Head Football Coach for the games remaining in the 2023 regular-season, effective immediately.”

Related: Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh to Donate His Bonuses to Athletic Employees Affected by Pandemic

Harbaugh, however, is still able to help his team at practice and prepare for the games in other ways.

According to TMZ, the University of Michigan itself is asking a court in the state's Washtenaw County to help block the suspension with a temporary restraining order, which would ultimately postpone the ban until a judge decides. It has reportedly yet to be granted.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday, a university spokesperson shared that Michigan looks "forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly."

"The Commissioner created this situation by issuing his indefensible position at the end of the day on Veteran’s Day, when the court is closed," they added.

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty

While Harbaugh previously said he wasn't able to share details about the case as it was being investigated, he shared on Oct. 30 — for the first time since the NCAA investigation was announced — that he and the team were "refreshed." He also previously said that he would “fully cooperate" when the investigation was announced.

"Opportunity to spend time with the families after a pretty good week of practice last week, got some things done. We're in an onward mode," he said last month. "So to answer your question specifically, it's a one-track mind that I'm modeling, and I see it throughout the program."

Earlier, Harbaugh shared in an Oct. 19 response that he didn't have "any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment."

Next, Michigan will play Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.