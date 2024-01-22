Tom Brady Praises Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for Breaking His Record with Rob Gronkowski: 'BEASTS'

The Kansas City Chiefs duo scored their 16th postseason touchdown on Sunday, surpassing Brady and Gronkowski's previous record

Chiefs' stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce broke the record for most postseason touchdowns by a pair in NFL history on Sunday in their win against the Buffalo Bills

The Kansas City duo surpassed the previous record holders, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

On Monday, Brady shouted out Mahomes and Kelce's feat on social media

Tom Brady is impressed with the NFL's superstar duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

After Kelce, 34, caught two touchdown passes from Mahomes, 28, during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills, the duo brought their total of career playoff touchdowns together to 16, surpassing the previous record holders Brady, 46, and his longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski, for the most postseason touchdowns by a pair in NFL history.

Brady, who set the record alongside Gronkowski in 2017, took to social media to congratulate the Chiefs stars on Monday.

"BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right," Brady wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday morning.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in New York on Sunday. With this victory against Josh Allen and the Bills, the Chiefs now advance to the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28.

BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right. https://t.co/s0Cbmxsbwd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 22, 2024

Mahomes and Kelce are now just one game away from making the Super Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Brady's post congratulating Mahomes and Kelce garnered mixed responses from his followers.

One user wrote, "I’d still take Brady/Gronk over Mahomes/Kelce any day of the week."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

A reply to that comment suggested that Brady and Gronkowski would "still have the record for at least another season if Gronk had been healthier in 2016."

Another reply, this one from the official Dick's Sporting Goods X account, read, "The torch has been passed...unless you come out of retirement."

The torch has been passed...unless you come out of retirement 😂 🤔 — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) January 22, 2024

Brady famously retired and then unretired in 2022 to play an additional NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — though Gronkowski had already retired for good at that point, after the two won the 2021 Super Bowl.

Last month, the former quarterback joked that he nearly returned to the gridiron last May, but his well-meaning friends spoiled his comeback plans.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks while former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts while Brady's children, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, look on during a ceremony honoring Brady at halftime of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles

After sharing some lessons learned this year and a few words of wisdom, he wrote, "PS: The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand 😂."

On a more serious note, Brady shared that, as he looks back at the past year, he feels "grateful for every moment."

"Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next. I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me," he continued.

"As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I’ll never take these people for granted."

He concluded with some advice for his fans. "Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let’s all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives ❤️," he wrote.



