Tom Brady, Patriots show off their newest Super Bowl rings

This is becoming routine for veteran New England Patriots players.

But it’s probably not any less fun.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the 2018 Patriots showed up to an elaborate ceremony Thursday to receive the most coveted prize in pro football — their Super Bowl rings.

Of course, they’re spectacular.

The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

As demonstrated by this timeline of New England Super Bowl rings, fitting additional Lombardi Trophies on to the face of a piece of jewelry requires an increase in size.

Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/Aid7eFhdLi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

The stats

According to ring manufacturer Josten’s, the latest Patriots rings are made from 10-karat gold and contain an average of 416 round-cut diamonds and six marquise-cut diamonds that represent each Lombardy Trophy for a total diamond weight of 8.25 carats.

Each ring also includes 20 round-cut blue sapphires weighing in at 1.6 carats.

Brady’s pregame

Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen documented the pregame from the Brady household with the six-time Super Bowl winner showing off the wares of his previous triumphs.

Gronk with no shame

Meanwhile Rob Gronkowski appeared quite proud at the ceremony of the dent he put in the Patriots’ latest Lombardi Trophy while using it as a baseball bat.

No, seriously. He did that.

Perhaps inspired by the recent beer escapades involving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Brady and center David Andrews commenced with a chugging contest.

Tom Brady is a beer chugging MACHINE 🍻



(via @mackdemp26) pic.twitter.com/ifjtrN0asq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 7, 2019

The unveiling of the rings saw a lot of bling on display.

That moment when... pic.twitter.com/ADZEOphpCo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Brady made sure to have all of his championship jewelry on hand.

The Brady 6. pic.twitter.com/BK88mjvlU5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Belichick, meanwhile, one-upped Brady, showing off his Patriots jewelry flanked by the hardware he won as an assistant with Bill Parcell’s New York Giants.

Lord of the Rings. pic.twitter.com/lzGNzmMkjV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Belichick did not join Brady and his top receivers on the dance floor.

