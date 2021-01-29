Tom Brady's parents to attend Super Bowl LV after recovering from COVID-19
Tom Brady’s parents will be on hand when their son takes the field for his 10th Super Bowl.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had already revealed on Monday that his parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn, both 76 years old, contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of the season. Tom Sr.’s case was bad enough to require hospitalization, while Galynn carried extra risk as a breast cancer survivor. Fortunately, both parents have since recovered.
Brady confirmed to reporters on Thursday that the two will be in attendance at Super Bowl LV, when their son will face the Kansas City Chiefs.
From NBC Sports:
“They’re doing great, so I think that’s the best part of all of it,” Brady told reporters. “They came through it. I think one thing as you get older as an athlete, one thing for me experiencing a lot of different things over the course of my career, there’s a lot of family things that take place. My situation, it could be my parents, but also I have kids. There [are] a lot of things that happen in your life. Like all of us, as you get older, there’s more that you take on. I still obviously love going out there and competing, but on the other side of that there is a lot of family things that are very important to me.
“Certainly, the health of my parents is very important. Although I was far away, I had three sisters who were doing everything they could to help at the time, too. I’ll be very excited to certainly know my parents will be in the stands for the game on Sunday. They only made it to one game this year [and] it wasn’t a very good outcome — the Saints game at home, which was pretty rough for all of us. I’ll have a full contingent all coming in Saturday afternoon, ready to watch the game and cheer us on.”
Before this season, Tom Sr. said he and Galynn had never missed one of their son’s games at Michigan and with the New England Patriots, so this should be their 10th Super Bowl attended as well.
That one game Brady says his parents attended would have come on Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Saints. Brady threw three interceptions in a 38-3 Bucs loss, and football fans can only hope his parents are on hand for a better game this time.
Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 7.
More from Yahoo Sports:
