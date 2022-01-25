Tom Brady Opens Up About 'What's Next,' Says He's Ready to 'Spend Some Time With My Family'

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
tom brady
tom brady

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Tom Brady is ready to focus on his family.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about his next move after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday following a loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

In Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go!, the NFL star said he's in "no rush to figure out what's next."

"I'll know when I know. It's a day after the season," Brady shared. "So I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It's been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day in and day out football."

He added, "I think now it's just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids."

He gave a nod to his "little angel", daughter Vivian Lake, 9, who greeted listeners with an adorable "hello." Brady said he's ready to "get some time with her," sweetly sharing that they enjoyed waffles together that morning.

Tom shares Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with wife Gisele Bündchen. He is also dad to John "Jack" Edward, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The 7-time Super Bowl champ had a moment of reflection, saying: "I think as I've gotten older, I think the best part is, is football is extremely important in my life. And it means a lot to me. And I care a lot about what we're trying to accomplish as a team. And I care a lot about my teammates."

Brady continued and said the "biggest difference" is that he's "older" and now has children that he also "cares about." He saluted Bündchen and his kids as his "biggest supporters," adding that the supermodel "deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

"I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do," he said. "I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

His co-host, sports commentator Jim Gray, pointed out that Brady, who is now 44, previously said he plans to retire at 45.

When asked if he would "say goodbye" or "compete one more time," the athlete said: "I'm really an ultimate, my enjoyment comes from not a recognition of what I've accomplished as a player in the league."

"My enjoyment comes from the competition," he continued. "More so than anything, even yesterday, I was thinking about competing. I was thinking about, this whole year, about competing. I wasn't thinking about anything other than that. So when the time comes to think about post-career and second career I'll think about those things."

