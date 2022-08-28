Tom Brady on unexplained absence: 'I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on'

Tom Brady is back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but we still don't quite know what caused him to miss 11 days of training camp (unless you're still convinced by "The Masked Singer" theory).

Brady, for his part, doesn't seem interested in enlightening the public on what happened, and that continued on Saturday after the Bucs' preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Asked about the absence during his postgame news conference, Brady's answer was at least honest in spirit.

"I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on."



Tom Brady addressed his absence from Bucs camp.pic.twitter.com/CmPRFxzs0o — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 28, 2022

Brady's full answer:

"It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have really unique challenges. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on. You just got to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the week-plus off didn't appear to impact Brady on the field. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was sharp in his lone series against the Colts, going 6-of-8 for 44 yards in his only appearance of preseason.

Will we ever find out what caused Brady's absence? Unless the quarterback wants us to, probably not. Then again, "The Masked Singer" is scheduled to premiere less than a month from now...