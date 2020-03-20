Tom Brady officially joins Buccaneers: 'Excited, humble and hungry'

Let the weirdness of Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially begin.

Brady announced Friday what was widely reported on Tuesday evening. He has joined the Buccaneers, his second NFL team after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Given the backdrop of the nation dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Brady’s announcement came in a rather muted way. There was no grand press conference with him holding up a Bucs jersey with his name on it. Instead, Brady posted a picture of him signing his contract in his kitchen.

Brady’s approach through his career has been to act like he’s a a sixth-round pick instead of a six-time Super Bowl champion, and he did so in his announcement. He went heavy on talking about how he has to prove himself again, even though his football legacy is beyond secure.

“Excited, humble and hungry ... if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” Brady wrote.