Tom Brady Mourns Death of Former Teammate Ryan Mallett: 'We Lost a Great Man'

Tom Brady is speaking out about the tragic death of his former teammate Ryan Mallett.

“We lost a great man,” Brady, 45, wrote on his Instagram Story Tuesday. “Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight.”

Mallett, who died Tuesday following a drowning accident in Destin, Fla., played three seasons as a backup quarterback for Brady on the New England Patriots, from 2011-2013.

The Arkansas native, 35, was then traded to the Houston Texans where he briefly started as quarterback before an pectoral injury sidelined him in 2014. A year later, Mallett moved on to the Baltimore Ravens, where he finished his NFL career after two seasons.

On Tuesday, following the news of Mallett’s death — in which he was swimming with a group of about 12 people in the Gulf of Mexico and was caught in a riptide, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office — former teammates and the NFL mourned the loss of the 6-foot 6-inch athlete, who most recently served as head coach of the White Hall (Arkansas) High School football team.

J.J. Watt, who played alongside Mallett on the Texans and caught a touchdown pass from him during the quarterback’s brief tenure, wrote on Twitter: “Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother.”

His other former teams — the Patriots and the Ravens — also shared emotional tributes, as well as the NFL and the University of Arkansas, where Mallett set 16 school records.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett,” the school wrote on Twitter. “He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family.”



