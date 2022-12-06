Tom Brady Meets with MLB Free Agent Aaron Judge Before Buccaneers Game: 'Gave Him My Best Pitch!'

Major League Baseball player Aaron Judge talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla

Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

MLB free agent Aaron Judge is so badly wanted that even Tom Brady is offering him a spot on his team — but it would require switching sports!

The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a quick exchange with the baseball star, 30, ahead of Tampa's home game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday. "Do you want to play tight end for us tonight?" Brady asked with a smile, after greeting Judge with a handshake and hug.

"Gave him my best pitch!" Brady captioned the video posted to his Twitter on Tuesday morning, adding a crying laughing emoji. "Thanks for coming out @thejudge44."

Gave him my best pitch! 😂 Thanks for coming out @thejudge44 pic.twitter.com/asR0bD3G6f — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 6, 2022

As Yahoo Sports points out, Judge actually does have experience playing tight end. The multi-talented athlete played football at Linden High School in New Jersey and was recruited by NCAA Division I schools like Notre Dame, Stanford and UCLA to play tight end, though it seems he has made a good choice with baseball.

In a nod to Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, baseball's reigning MVP was wearing a No. 13 jersey at Monday's Bucs game after Evans sported Judge's Yankees jersey in October.

At that game, Judge had just broke Roger Maris' American League record for most home runs in a single season with 62 in Arlington, Texas, against the Texas Rangers.

Major League Baseball player Aaron Judge talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla

Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

Judge is one of the most sought-after free agents in the MLB this off-season after playing seven seasons with the New York Yankees. His 2023 destination is a major question mark, and there's speculation he could go to the San Fransisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs, among others. Or he could make Yankees fans' lives by returning to the team that drafted him in 2013.

Judge, who was just named TIME's 2022 Athlete of the Year, graced the outlet's cover on Tuesday, and says he does not want to be compared to other baseball greats.

"I'm always confused when people are like, 'Oh, you're like Jeter, you're like this guy. I try not to be. I just try to be who I am," he said in his interview. "To say I'm boring, I don't care. I'm in front of that camera after every single game. They can never say I'm not accountable."

He also said he has been looking forward to freedom as a free agent for quite awhile.

"When I was young and getting into the game, all guys ever talked about was, 'Hey, wait until you become a free agent,'" Judge told TIME of his new status. "You're getting a chance to make your own decision, start a legacy somewhere, start something new somewhere. I'm looking forward to that whole process, man. It's going to be special."