Tom Brady knew Chiefs defense 'better than they knew themselves' in Super Bowl 55

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to continue his dominance in the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and keep the tally in the loss column at one.

That one loss, of course, came at the hands of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in Super Bowl 55 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

But it didn't all come from just raw talent and skills for Brady, one of the greatest to play the position. Instead, the now Fox NFL broadcaster said it came from spending an undisclosed amount of time watching film to point that led him to knowing what was coming before the play.

"My last Super Bowl that I was a part of, I was two weeks of watching film. Friday night (before the Super Bowl), I was just going through the film more. I knew Kansas City's defense better than they knew themselves," Brady told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd on Friday.

"When you lose this game, it's on your resume forever. A loss in the Super Bowl matters more than any loss you're ever going to be a part of."



How well did Brady, who went 3-3 all time against Mahomes, know Steve Spagnuolo's defense? The five-time Super Bowl MVP made a bold claim of all of the entire playbook.

"I knew their body movements, the way linebackers moved, the way safeties moved," Brady continued. "I knew everything they were doing out there.

"I got out there on the field, looked up as I was walking the line of scrimmage and said, 'Okay, they're blitzing' and then I was dealing with right away. ... I knew I had the answers to the test. That's where I was great. That was where my magic superpower was. It wasn't how fast I could run, it was how fast I could diagnose what they were doing."

Brady finished an efficient 21 of 29 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl 55, winning his fifth Super Bowl MVP award — the most by a single player in NFL history. Mahomes finished 26 of 49 (53%) passing for 270 yards and two interceptions — his worst completion percentage in four Super Bowl appearances.

A win on Sunday would give Mahomes his fourth Super Bowl title before his age 30 season, and would make the Chiefs the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

Brady will be on the call for Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

