Tom Brady Jokes About Elon Musk's Twitter Bid: 'Can You Delete the Combine Photo?'

Tom Brady is hoping billionaire Elon Musk can help him scrub an embarrassing picture from the internet.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, is attempting to purchase Twitter for over $40 billion, according to Bloomberg, which cited a regulatory filing. The 50-year-old entrepreneur confirmed the bid in a tweet on Thursday, which said he had "made an offer."

Brady sent a tweet to Musk shortly after, jokingly asking if he could remove the famous (and shirtless) image of him from the 2000 NFL combine from Twitter if the purchase goes through.

"If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk," Brady, 44, wrote.

The picture of the then-scrawny quarterback has repeatedly made the rounds on social media over the years amid chatter about Brady, who would go on to become arguably the greatest player in his position of all time.

When a fan responded to the tweet with the photo in question, Brady wrote, "@elonmusk ^ban him."

If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2022

In the regulatory filing, Musk offered to pay $54.20 per share for 100 percent ownership of Twitter.

In a letter to Twitter's Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor on Wednesday, Musk said he wants to take the platform private.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," the entrepreneur explained.

"However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form," he continued. "Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

Musk's move to buy Twitter comes after Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced last Sunday that the tech executive declined an invitation to join Twitter's board.

"Here's what I can share about what happened," Agrawal, 37, wrote in an email to Twitter employees, which he also shared in a tweet. "The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat."

"There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged," he continued, in part. "The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else's. Let's tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we're building."