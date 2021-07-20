‘About 40% of the people still don’t think we won': Tom Brady zings 2020 election deniers as Bucs visit the White House

Tom Brady joked that his Tampa Bay Buccaneers had something in common with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The Bucs visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. When Brady was at the podium, he mentioned how few people thought the Buccaneers could win. And then got in a joke about the people who continue to incorrectly believe that Biden didn't win the November presidential election.

"Not a lot of people think that we could have won," Brady said. "In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won."

"I understand that," Biden quickly replied.

"You understand that, Mr. President?" Brady then asked.

You can view the exchange in full below.

The quip from Brady is sure to displease former president Donald Trump, a man who continues to falsely claim that Biden's win over him in November was somehow a product of a rigged election full of voter fraud. Trump has long counted Brady as a friend and said that Brady called him to congratulate him after he won the 2016 presidential election. Brady also had a Trump hat in his New England Patriots locker when Trump first started running for president.

Brady has been relatively tight-lipped about his relationship with Trump in recent years — his wife Gisele Bundchen asked him to not talk politics in 2016 — as Trump became the most polarizing president in decades. Brady said in April that Trump had wanted him to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention, an invitation that he declined.

“He would call me after games, ‘I watched your game Tom, let’s play golf together,’” Brady told Howard Stern in April of 2020. “So 2003, 2004, that’s kind of the way it was. He would come up to our games and stand on the sideline and cheer for the Patriots. He had a way of connecting with people, and still does. But the whole political aspect came, and I got brought into a lot of those things because it was so polarizing around the election time. It was uncomfortable to me. You can’t undo things — not that I would undo a friendship — but the political support is totally different than the support of a friend.”

For Trump, a man who seems to view loyalty to him as the ultimate sign of friendship, Brady's joke on Tuesday may burn a little hot. Even if his team's Super Bowl win and Biden's election win are both incontrovertible.

