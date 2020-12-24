Tom Brady isn't too upset about missing out on the Pro Bowl: 'It’s about winning games'
For the second straight season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is going to miss out on the Pro Bowl. Brady — who has made the Pro Bowl 14 times over his career — wasn’t too upset about that snub, saying winning games is more important.
Brady made those comments while speaking to reporters Wednesday. Brady credited the players who made the team, said he wished more of his teammates were picked and then spoke about the importance of individual awards vs. winning games.
Brady’s full comments read:
“I think there’s a lot of people who end up being deserving of a really cool accolade like that. I’ve been very fortunate to be picked a bunch of times. And I think it’s really great for other guys to get picked too. It’s hard sometimes to pick just a few guys. This year, there were a lot of great candidates at a lot of positions. I had a lot of teammates that I wish they would have made it.
“You’ve just got to keep trying to go out there and earn it, and I think ultimately for me, it’s about winning games. I think individual accolades have a certain place. The most important thing for me has always been winning football games. I wish we were 14-0 at this point. We’re not. We haven’t deserved it. We haven’t played to that level yet. But hopefully we can play at a much higher level this Saturday.”
In his first season with the Bucs, Brady has led the team to a 9-5 record. The team currently sits in the sixth spot in the NFC playoffs. Brady will look to solidify the Bucs’ playoff position with a win against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
Did Tom Brady deserve to make the Pro Bowl?
Brady had some tough competition in the NFC, but it’s tough to say he was an obvious snub. Brady was beat out by Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson for the honor. Of that group, both Rodgers (40) and Wilson (37) have thrown more touchdowns than Brady (32) this season. Kyler Murray (26) has thrown fewer touchdowns, but he’s run in 11 scores.
It could be argued all those players have been better than Brady this season, though not by a ton. At the very least, Brady has an argument he deserved to be in the conversation for the Pro Bowl.
As Brady noted, individual awards are fine, but he’s more focused on winning games. The Buccaneers have done well in that department this year, but Brady thinks the team still needs to reach that next level before the postseason begins.
Brady and company have two weeks to figure that out.
