Tom Brady injury update: Patriots star dealing with sore back, report says

Tom Brady is dealing with a minor injury.

The 41-year-old star quarterback was held out of the Patriots’ preseason opener Thursday against the Redskins with a sore back, according to a report from NFL Network. The injury is not a cause for concern, the report says.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, who was held out of last night’s game, has a pretty minor sore back, source said. Not much cause for concern. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2018

Brady’s workload has been lighter in training camp, according to a report from Boston.com. He did not participate in practice last Friday and Saturday, the report says.

Brian Hoyer started the game at quarterback for the Patriots. He was 16 for 23 on pass attempts for 144 yards. Danny Etling also took snaps in New England’s 26-17 victory.

The Patriots will face the Eagles in their second preseason game Aug. 16. They’ll play the Texans in Week 1 action Sept. 9.