Tom Brady Honors Gisele Bündchen on 13th Wedding Anniversary: 'Blessed to Call You My Wife'

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Love is still in the air.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who tied the knot in 2009, celebrated their 13th anniversary on Saturday by penning loving tributes to each other on Instagram. The couple both shared a black-and-white photo from their wedding day to mark the occasion.

"13 years ago, we both said 'I do' …and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life," Brady, 44, wrote in his heartfelt caption. "I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife."

The athlete added in Spanish, "Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary @gisele."

Meanwhile, the supermodel captioned her post, "Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo! ❤️ @tombrady."

The pair has proven to be a power couple in the public eye. Earlier this month, the duo also displayed their love for each other via social media to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Bündchen, 41, paid tribute to her husband for the romantic occasion and revealed that she was planting trees in his honor.

"Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let's grow some love and make the world greener!" she captioned the post.

"This lasting gift of tree planting will not only put trees in the ground; it will help create healthy forests that filter clean air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and provide homes for thousands of species of plants and animals," read a message on the gift.

On Feb. 1, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Toward the end of his statement, Brady also paid tribute to his family.

"And lastly, to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration," he continued. "Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."

The couple share daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12. Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

