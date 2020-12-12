Tom Brady has no interest in playing for a cold weather team after 20 years in New England

Chris Cwik
·2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appreciates one major thing about his new team: The weather. After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady has no desire to return to a cold weather team in the future, according to CBS Sports.

Brady specifically called out the Northeast, telling fans, “You won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore.”

"It's amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today. It turned into a beautiful day and I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday," Brady said at his Thursday press conference. "I always came down to Florida late in the year – we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you're not used to it.

"But I've loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won't catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore. I'm loving the warm weather and it's been a great feeling."

Sorry, Patriots fans, but it doesn’t sound like Brady will return to the franchise for one final season.

That’s probably to be expected, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs in March. If he comes back in 2021, it’s going to be with Tampa Bay. The only way that doesn’t happen is if Brady retires or forces a trade in the offseason.

Does Tom Brady want to keep playing after his Bucs deal ends?

If Brady winds up playing for another NFL team, it won’t happen until 2022. At that point, Brady would be 45. While that’s ancient for an athlete, Brady has — in the past — talked about playing until he’s 45. A lot can change in a year and a half, especially with an athlete in their 40s, but as long as Brady is still effective, he should draw attention from plenty of teams prior to the 2022 NFL season.

Based on these comments, however, Brady is going to be picky about his final destination. Teams like the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles would not be considered. There’s no way Brady wants to spend his winter in Chicago.

In order for Brady to be happy, he would have to find a team with Super Bowl aspirations that also resides in a warm climate. That might limit his options, but if Brady is still a good player, teams will go out of their way for a player with his track record.

