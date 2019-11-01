Tom Brady takes hilarious shot at Peyton Manning, joins other athletes in costume for Halloween

Ryan YoungYahoo Sports Contributor
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/5228/" data-ylk="slk:Tom Brady">Tom Brady</a> was one of several professional athletes to get into the Halloween spirit on Thursday. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)
Tom Brady was one of several professional athletes to get into the Halloween spirit on Thursday. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have a game coming up on Sunday night, but he didn’t let that stop him from getting into the Halloween spirit on Thursday night.

Brady, fittingly, went with a classic this year. He dressed up as a “Star Wars” Stormtrooper — armed with a seemingly heavy-duty “Nerf” gun.

Hours later, when he was presumably out trick-or-treating with his children, Brady ran into a skeleton dressed up like longtime Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Naturally, Brady couldn’t resist having some fun.

Brady wasn’t the only one to embrace the holiday this year.

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick dressed up as Emmet from “The Lego Movie” ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets, and repped the costume on his way to the arena.

Multiple New Orleans Saints players got in on the action, too.

LeBron James and his wife went all out with their costumes.

With the holiday coming in the middle of the week, plenty of others decided to dress up a little early, too.

And, of course, Gritty.

Perhaps the best move of the night, however, came from Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. While Freeman wasn’t in costume himself, he did find a little Freddie Freeman while out trick-or-treating with his family — making for an adorable moment.

