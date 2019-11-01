Tom Brady takes hilarious shot at Peyton Manning, joins other athletes in costume for Halloween
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have a game coming up on Sunday night, but he didn’t let that stop him from getting into the Halloween spirit on Thursday night.
Brady, fittingly, went with a classic this year. He dressed up as a “Star Wars” Stormtrooper — armed with a seemingly heavy-duty “Nerf” gun.
Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) - Did Not Practice - Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween pic.twitter.com/RLV1HZev4i
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 31, 2019
Hours later, when he was presumably out trick-or-treating with his children, Brady ran into a skeleton dressed up like longtime Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.
Naturally, Brady couldn’t resist having some fun.
Tom Brady really did that to Peyton Manning 😂
(via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/DbVRDjU6rW
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2019
Brady wasn’t the only one to embrace the holiday this year.
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick dressed up as Emmet from “The Lego Movie” ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets, and repped the costume on his way to the arena.
JJ “Lego-Man” Redick is in the Halloween spirit before the Pels game 🎃 pic.twitter.com/W1vA4TnACT
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 1, 2019
Multiple New Orleans Saints players got in on the action, too.
Happy #Halloween! 🎃 👻 @drewbrees @camjordan94 @thomasmorstead @ZLINE48 pic.twitter.com/4oBzzJ1o5U
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 1, 2019
LeBron James and his wife went all out with their costumes.
With the holiday coming in the middle of the week, plenty of others decided to dress up a little early, too.
Had to represent @JoseAltuve27 and @TheJudge44 from the ALCS at @packers Halloween party! @astros @yankees we are ready for our local tryouts. They call me big red and I hit dingers. @weirnateatc pic.twitter.com/EVpuom28Of
— Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) October 28, 2019
SAY MY NAME 3Xs..... IMA PULL UP LIKE THIS... pic.twitter.com/og0p6JWcBQ
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) October 31, 2019
"You’re a wizard, Lamar" ⚡️
(via @pgardnerii) pic.twitter.com/kLwjxmu8pd
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 30, 2019
A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on
A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on
Looks like Dwight Howard is going full Thanos for Halloween this year. 👀
(via @DwightHoward on IG) pic.twitter.com/wCoewo9ztI
— HefferBrew (@hefferbrew) October 28, 2019
And, of course, Gritty.
If no one else will defend the world, then I must. It me, Wonder Gritty. pic.twitter.com/WhxHKub8He
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 26, 2019
Perhaps the best move of the night, however, came from Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. While Freeman wasn’t in costume himself, he did find a little Freddie Freeman while out trick-or-treating with his family — making for an adorable moment.
Freddie Freeman finding a little Freddie Freeman trick-or-treating is the sweetest darn thing 💜
(Via @chelseafree5)
pic.twitter.com/K2WtQkbNwL
— Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) November 1, 2019
