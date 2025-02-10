Tom Brady had hilarious but sound advice for Jalen Hurts after Super Bowl win

.

Tom Brad knows a thing or two about winning Super Bowls.

But he also knows a thing or two about having his Super Bowl jersey stolen after winning -- after Super Bowl 51 in 2017, his jersey went missing. And that's where he went with his advice to Jalen Hurts after the Super Bowl won MVP and, of course, the NFL title game over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Don't let that jersey out of your sight," he told Hurts. "I had a few stolen over the years, so keep track of that."

Good advice from someone who knows. Here's Brady's full interview:

"Don't let that jersey out of your sight!" @TomBrady with a little advice to fellow Super Bowl Champion QB @JalenHurts after he was named his #LFG Player of the Game!@Eagles | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7isZsH1ZSe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 10, 2025

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Tom Brady had hilarious but sound advice for Jalen Hurts after Super Bowl win