Tom Brady says Gisele 'wasn't satisfied with our marriage' 2 years ago: 'I had to check myself'

Gisele wrote Tom Brady a letter two years ago saying she was unhappy in their marriage. (Photo: Reuters)

Tom Brady was a guest Wednesday on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show and the new quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got candid about his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. Brady, 42, and Bündchen, 39, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in February, but the six-time Super Bowl champion admitted they hit a rough patch “a couple years ago.”

“She didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady told Howard Stern. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden when the season would end, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The supermodel wrote Brady a “heartfelt letter” saying she was unhappy.

“That was a big part of our marriage and I had to check myself because she’s like, ‘I have my goals and dreams, too. You better start taking care of things at the house,’” he explained.

Brady stopped attending voluntary OTAs (Organized Team Activities) with the New England Patriots in 2018 and 2019. He said at the time it was to spend more time with his family.

“I had to make a big transition in my life to say, I can’t do all the things that I wanted to do for football like I used to. I gotta take care of things in my family, because my family — the situation wasn’t great,” Brady admitted. “She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.”

Tom Brady on marriage with Giselle, says he stopped going to OTAs the past few years because Giselle wanted him to start carrying more of the load at home. “I had to check myself.” Says she “wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.” pic.twitter.com/2ktCSzTh8r — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 8, 2020

Brady said he kept the letter and still reads it.

Story continues

Brady and Bündchen share 10-year-old son, Benjamin, and 7-year-old daughter, Vivian. He’s also father to 12-year-old son, Jack, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

If President Donald Trump had his way years ago, it would have been daughter, Ivanka, that Brady ended up with. Stern brought up his 2004 interview with Trump where they talked about a potential set up. Stern asked Brady if he ever dated Ivanka.

“That was a long time ago in my life,” Brady laughed. “Did I consider dating her? No, there was never that, we never dated or anything like that. You know, I have a daughter, so I’d want my daughter — would I ever arrange my daughter? … No.”

Brady added that Trump “never suggested” an arranged marriage to him.

You can hear Tom Brady squirm when Howard Stern asks him about Donald Trump wanting to hook him up with Ivanka pic.twitter.com/0WurJBEV5j — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 8, 2020

As for his scrutinized relationship with the president, Brady said, “The political support is totally different from the support of a friend.”

Brady added he was “tired” of hearing criticism about Trump.

“The guy is doing his best to help the country, I’d like to see his critics try to do better in his position,” he shared.

Brady also dismissed backlash that his Patriots teammates were upset over the friendship.

“They know who I am,” he said. “I was with them every day.”

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.