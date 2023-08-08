Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Ben Sits Out Lavish Trips to Africa, Brazil with Parents (Exclusive)

The teen traveled to Europe and Montana with his dad earlier this summer, and visited his mom's home country of Brazil late this spring, but has been recently spending time "doing his own thing"

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's son is enjoying some solo adventures this summer.

A source tells PEOPLE that the former couple's 13-year-old son, Benjamin Rein, did not travel to Africa with the retired NFL star, 45, nor did he recently travel with his model mom, 43, to Brazil as they each celebrated their birthdays abroad.

"He’s having fun doing his own summer thing and visiting with his friends," the source says.

That's not to say that the teen's summer didn't include some travel fun. Another source close to the Brady Brand founder tells PEOPLE Ben did join his dad for a trip to Big Sky, Montana, and spent some time with the athlete in Europe.

Brady and Bündchen also share daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this summer, Brady chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about his kids' travel plans for the season. "I've got my little calendar right here," the football icon told PEOPLE at the time. "We're going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it's the last day of school. Then they're going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

He continued, sharing that when they got back to Brady, they were "going with me to Europe."

"They got lots of good plans," he said with a laugh. "These kids have a really good summer lined up."



In the same interview, Brady opened up about how his kids love playing music. "Although I would definitely say I'm not musically inclined at all, my kids are, which I love," he said. "I love all the different arts for sure, I'm just not great at many of them."

"It's interesting, my son plays by ear too. He doesn't like looking at notes, so he hears something and tries to play it," Brady shared. "He's very talented. It's really fun for me to see."

"And I think so much of what these kids do is they bring out parts of us that we don't even know. You think, 'God, what are we here to teach our kids in the end? What are they here to teach us?' And bring out parts of us that we just have not been exposed to," he continued. "So seeing them exposed to these things makes me enjoy it more."



