Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Is Officially Finalized

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are officially divorced, PEOPLE confirms.

After 13 years of marriage, the pair are now both legally single. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized on Oct. 28 in Glades County, Florida. The paperwork officially declares the marriage as dissolved, and "irretrievably broken."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel entered into a marital settlement agreement three days earlier, "which includes a parenting plan," per the documents. However, according to a state law, the details of their settlement agreement and custody details will not be publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy.

Additionally, both parties "are not filing any of their financial disclosures with the Court."

Earlier today, sources told PEOPLE that they will both file in Florida on Friday morning.

"The settlement is all worked out," a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE. "They've been working on the terms this whole time."

The source adds: "They agreed to joint custody of the kids."

As for where the former couple will live, a source with knowledge told PEOPLE, Brady will remain in Tampa and also has a residence in Miami. And Bündchen is going to be living in Miami.

Both Bündchen and Brady shared statements on Instagram Friday announcing their split.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in hers. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

She continued: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Brady called the decision to divorce "painful and difficult."

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

"We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."