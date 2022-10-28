Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

·6 min read

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.

Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram late Friday morning, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote.

Both said their priorities lay with their children and asked for privacy.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

The divorce landed in the midst of Brady's 23rd NFL season, and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who had long stated a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children — announced his departure from the game in February, only to change his mind 40 days later.

“What more do you have to prove?” Bündchen told her husband on the sidelines after his last, record-shattering Super Bowl victory, as Brady himself recounted shortly after the win.

Despite Brady initially saying his retirement was a chance to focus his “time and energy on other things that require my attention,” part of his motivation to come back was what he has referred to as “unfinished business” with the Buccaneers. The team failed to reach the Super Bowl last season in their effort to repeat as champions.

Bündchen told “CBS This Morning” in 2017 that she was concerned about her husband after he played through a concussion the previous year. Brady's then-team, the New England Patriots, and agent declined to respond to her comments at the time, and an NFL spokesperson said there were no records he had suffered a head injury. Brady later said he preferred to keep his medical history private.

“I mean, we don’t talk about it," Bündchen said during the interview. "But he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for anybody to go through.”

She more recently contended that the characterization in reports that she was desperate for her husband to retire carried sexist overtones.

“Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” the supermodel told Elle magazine in September. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bündchen and Brady were introduced by a mutual friend and married — twice — a little over two years later. They said their first “I dos” in early 2009 at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California, before family and close friends, followed by an equally small second wedding at her house in Costa Rica nearly two months later.

Their son Benjamin was born later that year, followed by a daughter, Vivian, in 2012. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen, who was discovered by a modeling scout at age 13 in Brazil, secured her place as one of the industry's highest-paid models by the 2000s and became a tabloid staple, fueled by a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. In addition to walking the runways of top designers, appearing in campaigns for high street and high fashion brands alike, she signed on as a Victoria's Secret Angel and took on small film roles — including in “The Devil Wears Prada."

She took a step back from modeling in 2015, giving up runway work and limiting herself to a few advertising campaigns and magazine covers a year. She made one big exception, wearing a glistening gown and a huge smile in 2016 as she crossed a 400-foot (120-meter) runway at the Rio Olympics while fellow Brazilian Daniel Jobim performed “The Girl from Ipanema.”

Since paring back her modeling commitments, she has dedicated herself to environmental activism, particularly with regard to the Amazon rainforest's conservation, and business ventures like eco-friendly skin care and a lingerie line. She has also been vocal about mental health, disclosing debilitating panic attacks that she said had her contemplate suicide and criticizing unrealistic beauty standards.

Above all, Bündchen told Elle, her top priority was her family.

“I’ve done my part, which is (to) be there for (Tom). I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career, it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

After years in Boston — where Brady played for the Patriots — and then moving again to Tampa with him in 2020, she said she had her own plans: “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

Brady turned 45 in August, when he left the Buccaneers for 11 days for unspecified personal reasons. The team supported the leave, calling it a pre-planned break agreed to before the start of training camp in July.

A three-time NFL MVP and the league's all-time leader in yards passing and touchdowns, Brady signed a 10-year contract reportedly worth $375 million to become the lead football analyst for Fox Sports once he hangs up his cleats. When that will be is yet uncertain — while Brady had expressed an interest in extending his playing career beyond his mid-40s if he remained healthy, his now ex-wife had a different idea back in 2017.

“That kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you,” she said during the CBS interview. “I’m planning on him being healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

___

Associated Press journalists Curt Anderson and Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

Leanne Italie And Fred Goodall, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Bublik to reach semifinals at Swiss Indoors

    BASEL, Switzerland — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament. The 22-year-old Montreal native, seeded third in the tournament, broke the Kazakh's serve in the first game of the match and easily won the opening set. Bublik, ranked 38th in the world, offered better opposition in the second set, but eventually went down in defeat in a match that lasted just an hour and 11 minutes. Auger-Aliassime has now

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to divorce

    Brady confirmed a Friday morning report in an Instagram story.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. Zach Hyman, Tyson Barrie, Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (3-3). Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust responded for the Penguins (4-1-1) who lost for the first time in regulation time this NHL season. Edmonton scored a rare first goal of the game 4:26 into

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • NHL players tooting their own horn with personalized goal songs

    NHL players choosing their own goal songs is trending in a sport that's historically emphasized team and downplayed the individual. The Winnipeg Jets this season are among the latest clubs to let each player pick a song to reverberate through Canada Life Centre after he scores. "I think the fans have loved it. The players have definitely picked up on it. They've put some thought into it," said Kyle Balharry, True North Sports' senior director of game presentation. "It's bringing a lot of persona

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • CPL names 10 finalists for inaugural Players' Player of the Year award

    Atletico Ottawa's Ollie Bassett and Ballou Tabla and Forge FC's Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson, Kyle Bekker and Woobens Pacius, whose teams meet Sunday in the Canadian Premier League championship game, are among the 10 finalists for the CPL's inaugural Players' Player of the Year award. It's the first league award to be decided by a player vote. Others on the shortlist are Pacific FC's Manny Aparicio and Alejandro Diaz, Cavalry FC's Ali Musse, Valour FC's Sean Rea and York United FC's Mo Babouli. T

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Hockey Canada will not collect participants' fee for 2022-23 season

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees — typically $3 per participant, including players, coaches, team volunteers and officials — from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months. Hockey Canada drew widespread criticism when it was revealed in May it had paid an undisclosed settlement to a woman in London, Ont

  • Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Leafs 3-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner. Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights. Kessel

  • Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip. Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which lost for the fifth time in eight g

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • CF Montreal coach Nancy is looking ahead to improvement next season

    MONTREAL — For most teams, finishing the season with the league's third-best record, playing in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and breaking both club and Major League Soccer records along the way would be cause for celebration. For CF Montreal, it means there is still work to be done, and head coach Wilfried Nancy is already looking to get ready for next season. "There's always the next challenge. What we're doing with the players and the staff is something we've planned and building a conne

  • Soccer North: John Herdman's 'crazy' idea about to become reality for Canadian men's soccer team

    Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g

  • Ben Flanagan lowers Canadian half marathon record, beating Cam Levins in Valencia

    Ben Flanagan ran to his third Canadian road race record of the year on Sunday, completing the Valencia Half Marathon in 61 minutes for 18th place, a few strides ahead of Canada's fastest-ever marathon runner. Flanagan took 38 seconds off his previous best effort over 21.1 kilometres from Jan. 16 in Houston, where Rory Linkletter ran 1:01:08 in the same race to lower Jeff Schiebler's 23-year-old Canadian mark. Four months ago, Flanagan took down Paul McCloy's 1987 Canadian 10K record by six secon