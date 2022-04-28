Tom Brady Gets Emotional While Talking About Fatherhood: 'We Want Our Kids to Be Happy'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BreAnna Bell
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Tom Brady Tears Up While Talking About Fatherhood
Tom Brady Tears Up While Talking About Fatherhood

Tom Brady/instagram

Tom Brady is getting candid about his experience with fatherhood.

In a clip from episode 10 of ESPN's Man in the Arena, which details the seven-time Super Bowl champion's NFL career, Brady, 44, got emotional about being a father to his three kids: John "Jack" Edward, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, whom he shares with wife Giselle Bündchen.

"I'm a dad to some amazing children. When I think about being a dad, I think of him because of what my dad meant to me," he said, wiping away tears. "I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me. I use them as my example of how to keep a family together and to care, to support, and how to love."

RELATED: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Photos

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

"We want our kids to be happy. I want them to be respectful of people. I want them to be kind. I want to make the world a better place," he continued, before reflecting on what he wishes for his children in the future.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think maybe what I'd wish for my children is to find something they love to do like I have. But I think I've taken things to an extreme, too," he said. "There are imbalances in my life and I hope they don't take things as far as I've taken them. I want them to experience great success in whatever they do. But there's a torment about me that I don't wish upon them."

RELATED: Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan and Other Celebs React to His Un-Retirement: 'The GOAT Is Back'

Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL earlier this year after 22 seasons; however, he later backtracked on his retirement and announced he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season "to finish strong and at the highest level."

"I think for most athletes, what happens is their body says no, but their brain says yes," Brady, who has fought through his share of injuries, said of the struggle athletes face when deciding about retirement. "And then ultimately their brain says no because their body says no."

Related Video: Gisele Bündchen Supports Tom Brady's Un-Retirement: They Decided 'as a Family,' Source Says

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible," the quarterback wrote on Twitter in March.

Although football season is still months away, Brady is seemingly keeping in shape by cross-training with his eldest son, playing a quick game of basketball with the teen earlier in April.

"Dad still wins for now," the five-time MVP captioned a post on Instagram. "I don't love my chances next year though."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Really Do Drink Each Other's Blood

    It's "for ritual purposes only."

  • Megan Fox says she and Machine Gun Kelly go on double dates with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

    ‘We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that’

  • Megan Fox Revealed What Double Dates Look Like With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

    Spoiler alert: There’s no blood-drinking involved.

  • Kim Kardashian's first husband Damon Thomas hits back at her for calling their marriage a mistake

    The reality star was 19 when she eloped to Las Vegas with the music producer, who is 10 years her senior. She has since claimed she was high on ecstasy at the time.

  • At 37, Katy Perry's Abs And Legs Steal The Show In A High-Slit, Cut-Out Dress

    Katy Perry, 37, is showing off her long, toned legs and strong abs in a recent Instagram post. These days, the singer opts for hikes instead of the gym.

  • Lady Gaga’s Former Fiancé Dishes on Amber Heard’s Romance With Elon Musk

    Getty ImagesAmber Heard wasn’t “in love” with Elon Musk, but was simply “filling space” by becoming involved with the billionaire after she split from Johnny Depp, Lady Gaga’s former fiancé claimed in text messages revealed in court Wednesday.The revelation in the defamation trial between Depp and Heard stemmed from 2017 texts between Heard and Christian Carino, who previously represented both Depp and Heard as a talent agent. Sipping on several beverages during a recorded deposition played in c

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a