Tom Brady Gets Emotional While Talking About Fatherhood: 'We Want Our Kids to Be Happy'

Tom Brady Tears Up While Talking About Fatherhood

Tom Brady/instagram

Tom Brady is getting candid about his experience with fatherhood.

In a clip from episode 10 of ESPN's Man in the Arena, which details the seven-time Super Bowl champion's NFL career, Brady, 44, got emotional about being a father to his three kids: John "Jack" Edward, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, whom he shares with wife Giselle Bündchen.

"I'm a dad to some amazing children. When I think about being a dad, I think of him because of what my dad meant to me," he said, wiping away tears. "I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me. I use them as my example of how to keep a family together and to care, to support, and how to love."

"We want our kids to be happy. I want them to be respectful of people. I want them to be kind. I want to make the world a better place," he continued, before reflecting on what he wishes for his children in the future.

"I think maybe what I'd wish for my children is to find something they love to do like I have. But I think I've taken things to an extreme, too," he said. "There are imbalances in my life and I hope they don't take things as far as I've taken them. I want them to experience great success in whatever they do. But there's a torment about me that I don't wish upon them."

Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL earlier this year after 22 seasons; however, he later backtracked on his retirement and announced he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season "to finish strong and at the highest level."

"I think for most athletes, what happens is their body says no, but their brain says yes," Brady, who has fought through his share of injuries, said of the struggle athletes face when deciding about retirement. "And then ultimately their brain says no because their body says no."

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible," the quarterback wrote on Twitter in March.

Although football season is still months away, Brady is seemingly keeping in shape by cross-training with his eldest son, playing a quick game of basketball with the teen earlier in April.

"Dad still wins for now," the five-time MVP captioned a post on Instagram. "I don't love my chances next year though."