Tom Brady has a foolproof way to avoid 'ass sweat' for his centers

Tom Brady was spotted working out with some of his new Buccaneers teammates Tuesday during a two-hour practice session, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady took the field with his teammates for a 2-hour workout Tuesday Morning via @NFLSTROUD



Among those attending the practice were WR Scotty Miller, TEs Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, QBs Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin, and RB Dare Ogunbowale.https://t.co/XoYlK1QRk6 pic.twitter.com/qvmMSmh8ca



— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 19, 2020

One of those players working out with Brady was center Ryan Jensen, who soon learned a special technique from the six-time Super Bowl champ: how to have dry buttcheeks.

A quarterback's relationship with his center is special, as the two get very personal on the field. And something that Brady really wants from his center is a lack of ass sweat. If he's going to put his hands where most people wouldn't dare to put them, he wants to make sure it's dry.

So Brady came up with a method for his centers, as Jensen revealed Tuesday night.

“First you fold the towel once, then over its self again. Put it down your crack and douse in baby powder. No more ass sweat.” -@TomBrady #sweatmetigation101 pic.twitter.com/V1uYkiekgg — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) May 20, 2020

This towel method is something Brady developed during his time on the Patriots with center Dan Koppen.

From The Athletic's Nick Underhill:

After a few years soaking up [Damien] Woody’s moisture, the problem didn’t get any better when Dan Koppen stepped in. So instead of just dealing with it, Brady innovated. That’s when he decided to shove a towel down the back of Koppen’s pants and see if it helped keep his hands and the ball dry. ... The solution isn’t perfect. Sometimes, during hot days, the towel needs to be rotated a few times, but, for the most part, it has solved Brady’s issues.

Underhill adds that "every center who has come through here after Koppen has worn a towel in the back of his pants." Brady has even added things such as asking his centers not to wear a glove because it absorbs moisture.

“It was something that was very different for me at first, especially when he grabs you as a rookie in training camp and throws a towel down your butt," David Andrews told The Athletic. “Pulling your shorts back, dumping baby powder down your butt. But that’s part of it, and obviously, if it affects how he operates, you want to be as good as you can about it."

Brady seems to have relaxed himself on forcibly shoving towels down his center's pants, and rather just telling them what do. But he'll probably be dealing with much sweatier butts now that he's in Tampa Bay. The equipment staff better have a bunch of extra towels ready for whenever NFL practices actually begin.