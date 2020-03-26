Tom Brady 'can make every throw,' Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians dismissed the perception that Tom Brady can no longer throw the deep ball.

There is a belief that Brady — who signed a two-year deal with the Bucs in free agency following six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots — is only capable of hurting opponents underneath. Arians defended his 42-year-old quarterback.

MORE: Brady sounds at peace with decision to leave Pats

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I think the perception is just wrong," Arians said Wednesday. "I thought his deep ball was outstanding last year. Through [the Patriots'] play-action game, they hit a lot of deep balls.

"And our quarterback — I thought he put it as good as anybody — throw it to the guy who's open."

"He makes everyone better." pic.twitter.com/GQ6WRgIqBW — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 25, 2020

"He can make every throw," Arians added. "He can do everything we want to do in our offense."

"We do have reads that start deep and come in short, but I've had a couple quarterbacks that just keep looking deep — they won't throw the checkdown," Arians continued. "[Offensive consultant] Tom Moore has the best saying in the world: 'You don't go broke putting money in the bank. Take the damn checkdown.'

"We don't have to teach Tom that. But I think the freedom of looking downfield on certain routes and in certain situations, when the matchup's perfect — take it, don't be afraid to take it — some quarterbacks are afraid to take it. I'm not looking for a 'checkdown Charlie' quarterback."