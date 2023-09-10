Tom Brady to enter Patriots' Hall of Fame in 2024 as Robert Kraft waives waiting period

The image of Tom Brady in his No. 12 New England Patriots jersey running around and pumping up the crowd at Gillette Stadium was one of the most consistent in the NFL for nearly two decades.

On Sunday, Brady reenacted the scene again, this time without pads as he watched the Patriots' opener at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. At halftime, the organization honored Brady with a ceremony, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Brady will enter the team's Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024.

Kraft added he was waiving the typical four-year waiting period for players to enter their annals of history. And the date (6/12/24) carries significance ‒ Brady won six of his seven Super Bowls in New England during his 20-season tenure with the team, and he obviously wore No. 12.

"One thing that will never change: I am a Patriot for life," said Brady, who spent his final three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His seventh and final Super Bowl came with that club.

New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady gestures as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

This marks the the first time the franchise will host a Hall of Fame induction in the stadium, Kraft said.

"That runout was a little longer than it used to be," Brady joked.

Brady won four Super Bowl MVPs with the Patriots and was a three-time league MVP. On top of a collection of postseason records, Brady is the all-time NFL leader in wins (251), Pro Bowls (15), completions (7,753), passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649).

After June's induction, Brady's next stop on the honors tour will be Canton, Ohio – although he will have to wait five years, like everyone else.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady to enter Patriots' Hall of Fame in 2024, Robert Kraft says