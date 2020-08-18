Tom Brady 'dropping 60-yard dimes' in first padded practice with Buccaneers

Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady has already answered whether he can still throw an effective deep ball on his first day of padded practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Six-time Super Bowl winner Brady, who has been questioned over his arm strength at the age of 43, threw a deep touchdown to Scotty Miller on the first passing play of Monday's session.

Arians suggested that trend continued throughout the opening padded practice of the Bucs' training camp.

He feels the quarterback is making a swift adaptation to a new aggressive offense after his 20-year stay with the New England Patriots came to an end.

"He answered that question the first day," said Arians, per ESPN.

"I think he was dropping 60-yard dimes. Our job is to make sure he maintains that strength and not overwork it because he's an over-worker.

"[His first padded practice was] everything I expected. He's still learning some guys. He was a little bit hesitant on a throw with a young receiver - they got their hands on it. He's throwing to the right guy all the time.

"The 7-on-7 is what it's supposed to look like - completion after completion. In the blitz drills, he's seeing how we call it, how we protect it.

"He's doing a real good job with his hots and sights. He's right where he needs to be. I'm not worried about him."

Tight end O.J. Howard was also impressed, saying of Brady: "He does a really good job of putting the ball in a spot where you have the opportunity to make plays and run after the catch.

"It allows the defender not to make a play on it."

Brady's first padded practice with the Bucs came after he had discussed his blockbuster offseason decision to change teams with Peter King of NBC Sports.

"I made a decision to do something different," explained Brady. "It was a very thoughtful decision. It wasn't a spur of the moment thing.

"Really since the moment I got here they [the Bucs] have embraced me.

"They have embraced me with the opportunity to go and lead the team - that's a big responsibility for me.

"It's my 30th year playing football, including high school, and it's the first time I've ever had an offensive coach so that provides something a little bit different for the quarterback.

"In the condensed format that we have, we are trying to get on the same page, trying to really understand each other.

"They obviously know how I have done things, I'm trying to understand how they do things so that it can be as efficient as possible.

"Again also understanding that we have both come from different backgrounds and ideas, which is totally fine. I've really enjoyed the opportunity of getting to understand the way they do things."