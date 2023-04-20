Tom Brady Doesn't Say No When Asked About a Possible Return to NFL with Miami Dolphins: 'Strong Ties'

The 7x Super Bowl champion praised members of the Dolphins organization when asked if a return to the league was possible

Tom Brady loves to keep NFL fans on their toes.

The 45-year-old retired quarterback spoke at the eMerge Americas technology conference in Miami, where he was asked if he'd consider playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Instead of a firm answer to the question, Brady — who now lives in the city — tiptoed around a possible return and spoke about his relationship with members of the Miami organization.

"I will say, now that I'm not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I had strong ties with a couple of teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like," Brady said.

Brady, who announced his second retirement in February, added, "I wouldn't say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well and several of them play for Miami."

The cryptic comment comes just days after Brady celebrated his legendary career as a quarterback with friends and family during a private beach getaway.

"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family," the former NFL quarterback wrote on Instagram.

He added, "Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries 😂," to the caption.

The video shows Brady and several of his NFL friends hitting the golf course and playing football on the beach, followed by epic shots of the party guests dancing and celebrating the legendary athlete's career on the field.

"Congrats to Tom on retirement, man," former teammate Rob Gronkowski said in a video message to the camera. "You are a special guy, man. Thank you for everything. Thank you for showing me the ropes," he added.

Brady, who played 22 seasons in the NFL, recently said he's turning his focus to his children post-retirement.

At an "unofficial retirement party" hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph in Tampa, Florida last month, the NFL star said the love of the sport can't beat out his dedication to his three children — Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, and John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children," Brady said. "They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games," he said.

