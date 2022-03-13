Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo Meet After Soccer Star Scores Hat Trick, Setting a League Record

Abigail Adams
·2 min read
In this article:
Christiano Ronaldo
Christiano Ronaldo

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty

Let the G.O.A.T.s unite!

Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo met on the pitch after the Portuguese forward, 37, scored a hat trick in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

With his second goal of the game, Ronaldo became the Premier League's all-time leading scorer with goal No. 806. He now has 807.

In a clip of the meet-up shared by Manchester United on Instagram, Brady, 44, and Ronaldo shake hands in the middle of the nearly empty stadium as cameras flash around them.

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Says He'll 'Never Pressure' His Son to Play Soccer: I'll 'Support In Any Way'

"Great game," Brady told Ronaldo as they hugged in the clip. "Good playing. You played great."

The dynamic duo then posed for a series of photos together, with each athlete grinning ear to ear as Ronaldo excitedly pointed at Brady.

On his Instagram Story, Brady wrote "legend @cristiano" atop a photo of their conversation.

Ronaldo was on Instagram shortly after the game as well, sharing various photos on both his Instagram Story and in a post on his page stating, "There are no limits for Man."

Tom Brady Meets Cristiano Ronaldo
Tom Brady Meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Tom Brady/Instagram

"Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford!" the soccer star wrote. "Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort. We've proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one."

He added, "United! No matter what! Let's go, Devils! 🙏🏽💪🏽."

The Glazer brothers, who own Brady's former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also share ownership in Manchester United.

RELATED: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Are Headed to Apple TV+ in New Docuseries The Dynasty

Ronaldo returned to the team for the first time in 12 years in 2021 after playing for both Real Madrid and Juventus. He previously played for Manchester United between 2003 to 2009, winning three league titles and one Champions League in the process.

Prior to Saturday's game, Brady said on Twitter that he was cheering for Ronaldo's Manchester United, though he also has a friend in Harry Kane on Tottenham.

"Here we go! @Cristiano vs. @HKane," the football legend wrote on Saturday. "I might fist pump if you score Harry but I'm riding with @ManUtd today."

