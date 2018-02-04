Tom Brady continues to defy history, as he becomes oldest MVP in NFL history

MINNEAPOLIS — Not that Tom Brady’s résumé needed to get longer, but he’s now the oldest MVP in NFL history. By three years.

The positive history of 40-year-old quarterbacks was basically one great Brett Favre season with the Minnesota Vikings, but then Brady turned 40. Yet again, Brady rewrote history. He led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards and also had 32 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. Brady got challenged for the award by Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, and we’ll always wonder if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would have won if not for an ACL injury. It’s Brady’s third MVP; he also won in 2007 and 2010. The record for oldest MVP winner was shared by Y.A. Tittle in 1963, Rich Gannon in 2002 and Peyton Manning in 2013. They were all 37 years old.

[Stream Super Bowl LII live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app]

The MVP was historic for more than just Brady’s age. The list of players in NFL history to win more than two MVPs is exclusive and impressive: Peyton Manning, Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, and now Brady. Manning has five MVPs, and is the only player with more than three. Brady is still playing so well, catching Manning can’t be ruled out. Brady said this week in the lead-up to Super Bowl LII that he wants to play to his mid-40s.

Brady couldn’t be at the awards ceremony because he’s preparing to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl, his record eighth Super Bowl.

“Tom said he’s very honored and humbled he gets this award for MVP,” said Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who is on injured reserve and accepted the award on his behalf at the “NFL Honors” show. “Also, he wanted to thank his teammates, his friends, family and the Patriots organization.”

It’s somewhat surprising Brady has won just three MVPs. He has consistently played near an MVP level for more than a decade. He has received NFL MVP votes each of the last five years, the only player who can claim that. But he was beaten out the last four seasons by another quarterback: Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton and then Matt Ryan. Finally this season Brady got his third.