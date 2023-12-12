Tom Brady Confirms He Was ‘Definitely Inebriated’ During Bucs' Super Bowl Boat Parade with Rob Gronkowski

The former NFL stars joked about their infamous tossing of the Lombardi trophy across boats after winning Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are looking back on their epic Super Bowl celebration proudly.

Gronkowski, 34, appeared on his former teammate's SiriusXM show, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray Monday and the retired NFL stars reminisced about winning their final of four Super Bowl titles together in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the segment, Brady, 46, admitted he was "definitely inebriated" when he tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another while celebrating the Super Bowl LV win.

The conversation started when Gronkowski told Brady he had been "debating" if the former QB was "actually drunk or tipsy at the boat parade," and admitted he was "still wondering" how intoxicated Brady was during the celebration.

"I feel like you kind of had like, two drinks, and you hadn't in a couple of years and the two drinks, compared to someone else, would be dead sober and very capable," the former tight end said.

Gronkowski continued, "You had two drinks and were like, 'Oh I'm feeling it.' "



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Brady admitted, "I was definitely inebriated, because had I not been, I don't think I would've taken the chance realizing that thing would've fallen like 90 ft. to the bottom of the bay."

The former Buccaneers star added that it "would have been a disaster" if the trophy had fallen into the water during the toss.

Gronkowski joked that the trophy would have been left "down at the bottom of the ocean" had it fallen into the water at the time, "and they would've had tours down there."

"You put scuba diving gear on with the goggles, and you'd be jumping down 90 ft. touring the Lombardi Trophy," Gronkowski teased.

Looking back on the victory, Gronkowski said his time in Tampa Bay "was definitely an important part" of his and Brady's NFL careers after winning three Super Bowls together with the New England Patriots.

"When you have an opportunity like that, it was kind of cool to discover the other side of the NFL to see what it was like in another organization," Gronkowski explained.

Rob Carr/Getty Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

"I mean, I’ll hands down never ever change or wanna change my first nine years in the NFL. Super thankful for being in New England and I wouldn't change a thing if I had to go back, there's no doubt about that. But in that time of my life, just going down in Tampa, I think it was a perfect fit for myself where I was in my career, what age I was in my career, the location as well in Tampa with my mom being down the street in Fort Myers."

Gronkowski added that winning Super Bowl LV alongside Brady "solidified" his NFL run, "and I was happy with my career," he shared.

Later in the conversation, Brady said it "meant the world" to him that the Tampa Bay organization and fanbase "accepted" him when he chose to sign there.

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

"Obviously, I was accepted so much by the Patriots fans and the team and the organization, and then when I left there to go to another place and see the way that we were welcome was awesome," Brady said.

"And the only thing I wanted to do was give back to them. And I thought we rewarded that organization with a championship through a lot of hard work by our teammates. And we celebrated like no other. That boat parade will go down in history as one of the great parades of all time.”



