Tom Brady Was ‘Bawling His Eyes Out’ While Addressing Patriots About ‘Deflategate’ Scandal, Teammate Says

"He was distraught," former Patriots teammate Darrelle Revis recalls in the latest episode of Apple TV+'s new documentary about the team

Adam Glanzman/Getty Tom Brady

Tom Brady was so upset over the New England Patriots’ 2014 “Deflategate” scandal that he began “bawling his eyes out” while addressing the entire locker room, according to a former teammate.

Retired NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis recalled the emotional speech in the latest episode of Apple TV+’s documentary The Dynasty, about New England’s six Super Bowl wins throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

Brady, 46, denied wrongdoing throughout the NFL controversy and even tried to appeal a four-game suspension the league handed down to him, after they determined he and the Patriots used underinflated footballs to help them win games. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s suspension was upheld, however, forcing him to sit out the first four games of the 2016 season without pay.

"When the Deflategate happened and Tom was the headliner of the whole situation, he addressed us as a team," Revis, now 38, recalls in the documentary’s seventh episode, according to CBS. "You can tell he was distraught. He said, 'This is something I wouldn't do. I would not ruin the season for us. The allegations are false.' He was actually bawling his eyes out in front of us."

Ron Elkman /Sports Imagery/ Getty Tom Brady

Throughout the episode, members of the Patriots dynasty and Brady’s family members recall how hard the five-time Super Bowl MVP took the scandal as it unfolded, with an intense interest from the media and NFL fans who despised the team’s success.

"It was extraordinarily difficult in the life of the Brady family," Tom Brady Sr. says in the documentary. "Not only did I suffer from it, but my wife, it crushed her. Because he's not a liar."

Jim Rogash/Getty Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in 2013

Brady’s mom Galynn Brady says in the doc that she “felt very helpless as a mom” while she watched her son navigate the scandal.

"Watching Tommy having to go through this, there's nothing that we could do about it,” she says. “But for Tommy on the football field, that's when he could prove that he was calling the shots."

Brady says in the documentary he doesn’t want to discuss “Deflategate” any longer. “At that time, it was exhausting,” he says. “And at some point, you just drop the rope and you go, OK, like, enough's enough, you know?"

Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, who were the Patriots’ backup quarterbacks at the time, filled in for Brady at the beginning of the 2016 NFL season. New England won its first three games and eventually went on to post a dominant 14-2 regular season record once Brady returned.

Brady and the Patriots would end up winning the Super Bowl that season, pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

