Tom Brady on Balancing Parenting and Football: 'You Can't Stop Your Life Even Though Sports Is Happening'

Tom Brady is opening up about his life outside of football.

On Monday, the 45-year-old NFL star debuted season 2 of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

During the installment, Brady opened up about playing his 23rd season in the NFL this fall after previously announcing his retirement.

"Well, I just felt like I had a little left. And I want to give it a shot," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said, adding, "I owed it to my teammates and our great coaches and our whole organization."

Brady said he is also balancing priorities in his personal life, adding that things have changed since his first season in his 20s.

"When I was 25, all I did was think about football. That was my life. It was eat, sleep, drink football. It was my profession, it was my career," said Brady.

"And then over time, other priorities develop because you change and evolve through life and you grow in different ways. So you take on these different responsibilities, of family and commitment and so forth. And you commit time and energy to those things."

"You can't stop your life even though sports is happening," he added, noting that his son John "Jack" Edward is now playing high school freshman football and his two younger children are going through their own life experiences.

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen, 42, share 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. He also co-parents Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Even though I'm playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12 year old that is going through his life. I have a 9 year old that is going through her life. And I have parents," he said.

"I have a lot of things that are really important off-field pursuits and goals that you are trying to maximize as well. So we all have different things that are going on, and I think once football season comes I really lock in on what I need to do and how I need to focus and the kind of commitment I need to make for the organization so we can maximize our potential as a team."

He added, "And that's the commitment I've always made and I've tried to do that in the best way possible, and tried to bring as much joy as I can to the people that are watching. I never felt like I ever wanted to cheat anyone with that."

Let's Go! will air every Monday on SiriusXM throughout the NFL season and is available on all major podcast platforms.