Dinner with Tom Brady, QB's first Buccaneers home jersey sells for $800K at auction

Even in Tampa Bay, all things Tom Brady remain in high demand.

A package of four tickets to Brady’s first home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback’s jersey and cleats from the game and dinner or a workout with him afterward closed at auction Tuesday night for the whopping price of $800,000.

The auction was part of the All In Challenge, created by Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin to fight food insecurity amid the coronavirus. Brady was just one of several athletes and other celebrities to offer up various goods and services, like a double date with Russell Wilson and Ciara that sold for $240,000.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Proceeds from the auction will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The full, over-the-top Brady pitch from the auction’s site:

After 20 historic years with the powerhouse known as New England Patriots, Tom Brady is packing his bags and leaving the chilly shores of New England for the warm picturesque beaches of Tampa Bay. As a fan, you've watched him dominate the NFL with his six Super Bowl Championships, four Super Bowl MVPs, and many more impressive accolades, and now you can watch him take his talent down South. You'll get to join Tom in this historic and unprecedented experience by attending (with three friends) his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to either a private dinner or a private workout with Tom himself - the choice is up to you and your friends! After every awe-inspiring moment with this modern legend, you'll get to take home his first game-used uniform and cleats to display and cherish with your other Brady memorabilia. A moment like this doesn't happen often in sports, and now you can be a piece of it and all it's glory. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Story continues

Also closing on Tuesday night were packages from Peyton Manning, Alex Rodriguez and Magic Johnson. Once again — at least in the dollar department — Brady topped Manning.

Someone out there really, really likes Tom Brady. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Golf and dinner with Peyton Manning sells for $525K

The second-biggest sale of the night came through Manning, who put up 18 holes of golf and dinner. According to the terms, Manning will fly to the winner’s city for the date, which can include two other friends on the course and up to 10 friends for the dinner.

Manning’s offer ended up selling for $525,000.

Here are the other big sellers from Tuesday:

• A game of HORSE and sitting courtside at a Lakers game with Magic Johnson currently at $130,000

• A batting lesson and replica World Series trophy from Alex Rodriguez for $65,000

• The Corvette that Eli Manning received for his Super Bowl XLVI MVP award for $140,000

• Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber’s 2018 championship ring, currently at $75,000

• A game of 3-on-3 with Shaquille O’Neal, currently at $60,000

As of Tuesday, the entire All In Challenge has raised over $23 million.

More from Yahoo Sports: