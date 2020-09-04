Tom Brady and Gronk aren’t only ones having fun after Patriots breakup. Take a look at Bill Belichick and Cam Newton

The past eight months should have been hellish for Bill Belichick.

His New England Patriots were physically beaten down in the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans, suffering a loss that marked the end of the Tom Brady era. A few months later, Brady awkwardly departed in free agency under a cloud of ambiguity, then convinced tight end in Rob Gronkowski to join him in Tampa Bay.

By training camp, three of Belichick’s starting linebackers had vanished, with Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins signing with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions respectively, and Dont’a Hightower taking a COVID-19 opt-out. Seven other Patriots eventually opted out with Hightower, including two more starters in offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and safety Patrick Chung.

After all that, Belichick ended up releasing wideout Mohamed Sanu this week, capping one of the worst trades of his coaching career.

Oh, and there was also the entire offseason of hands-on work, which was devoured by a pandemic that left Belichick bunkered down in Nantucket for five months.

That’s not just a jagged stretch between seasons for a franchise. It was a buzzsaw.

Yet, here we are in September, with the regular season one week from kicking off Thursday, and Belichick is sounding almost inspired about Brady’s replacement, Cam Newton. The same Belichick who opened an early August media session with a smile that was about as genuinely happy as he gets. The same Belichick who found time to shoot a series of lighthearted Subway commercials this offseason. And the same Belichick who even delivered some flattering praise for rookie Kyle Dugger as camp drew to a close.

Maybe it was the few extra months without the all-encompassing grind of offseason activities, media questions or having to talk about what was going on (or not going on) with Brady. Maybe it’s having six Super Bowl rings as a head coach and waking up with a fresh set of challenges to reinvigorate the spirit and put an exclamation point on a legacy. Or maybe it’s precisely what it looks like: Belichick working with a new quarterback who is very different than Brady — and enjoying every bit of a honeymoon phase as the two get to know each other.

Entering Week 1, Cam Newton seems to be adapting well to the Patriot Way. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)

Whatever it is, Belichick looks like he is having some fun entering this season. Relaxed might be the wrong word. Mellowing? Doubtful. But I have little trouble believing that something is probably a little different for the Patriots icon, starting this season at 68 years old and trying to reinvent a successful model around Newton, rather than replicating one for the umpteenth time around Brady. That’s the only explanation I could think of earlier this week, when Belichick was downright effusive in his praise of Newton in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio.

He was also expansive in a way that seemed pointed. Perhaps a little needling of Brady, whose Instagram account practically painted his Tampa experience as the “Summer of Tom”. But as we often see in the NFL, the rejuvenation of change can swing both ways.

Belichick spoke in tones that might have kept Brady around longer if such praise had been lavished on him.

“I can see why he had the kind of success that he had at Auburn and at Carolina,” Belichick said on his SiriusXM appearance. “In talking to people that were with him there, the things that they said about him, at Auburn and at Carolina from a decade, or two, three years ago — or even last year — it was all the same and it showed up here. He’s an extremely hard worker. Nobody works harder than Cam does. He’s here early. He stays late, and he works very hard. … You know, some players like to work on things that they’re good at, like if you’re strong on a bench press, then you just keep throwing more weight on the bench. But, Cam is the type of player that works on things that he’s not as good at and really tries to improve on a daily basis and that is something that I really respect about him. That’s not easy for players — really any of us — to do. Look at something that we don’t feel like we’re very good at, or it is not one of our strengths, and put extra time into it. I would say that is a natural tendency to do things you’re good at. He’s worked extremely hard in all those areas.”

