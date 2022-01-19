Tom Brady admits he gets away with talking smack to refs: 'I'm kind of a pain in their ass'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Cwik
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are advantages to being Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. If you have an issue with a call against your team, you can yell at the refs and know you probably won't get penalized. 

Brady admitted the refs let him get away with more smack talk than other players during an appearance on his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray. The comment came after Brady was asked about roughing the passer penalties. Brady benefitted from a questionable roughing the passer penalty during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady said he doesn't think he gets favorable calls when it comes to that particular penalty. 

Brady then admitted he gets extra leeway from the officials when talking smack to an opponent or arguing a call. "I'm kind of a pain in [the officials'] ass," Brady added.

Brady's full comment read:

"I do know that [the officials] probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don't think I get the right call. I'm kind of a pain in their ass if you don't already know that."

Brady has no issue confronting officials after penalties. It sounds like Brady may have crossed the line a few times during those arguments, but managed to avoid getting flagged for it. 

Tom Brady and Bucs will take on Rams in playoffs

Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles on Sunday and will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. Brady will be looking for revenge after the Rams defeated the Buccaneers 34-24 in Week 3. 

Both teams are coming off impressive performances in the wild-card round. The Rams dismantled the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 while the Bucs beat the Eagles 31-15. The winner of Sunday's matchup will play the winner of the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship.

Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady can get away with yelling at the refs. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Foot feels fine as Henry preps for Titans' playoff return

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry says it was “shocking” having to deal with the first injury of his career during the season. The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year is just happy to be back practicing with the Tennessee Titans. Just in time for Saturday's divisional playoff game against Cincinnati. Henry talked Wednesday for the first time since breaking his right foot Oct. 31. The injury cost him the final nine games of the season. The NFL's 2019 and 2020 rushing leader led the leagu

  • Canadian skier Gray honours First Nations with helmet designed by Shuswap artist

    Alpine skier Cassidy Gray and Shuswap artist Trinda Cote have collaborated to honour Indigenous culture and highlight the trauma of residential schools.. Gray, from Invermere, B.C., grew up learning about local First Nations peoples in school. Ahead of the 2021-22 World Cup season Gray decided to honour them by reaching out to the Shuswap band and asking them to connect her with an artist to design her helmet. "It didn't hit me how much people missed out on (an education about First Nations peop

  • Eric Bieniemy deserves a shot at the Kansas City Chiefs head coach job after Andy Reid

    Toriano Porter doesn’t want to see the offensive coordinator in Broncos orange or Vikings purple. | Opinion

  • New Habs GM Kent Hughes must make honest plan for Montreal's future

    Hired as the Canadiens new general manager, long-time player agent Kent Hughes has some crucial decisions to make. The Habs have a solid young core and Hughes might be wise to consider launching a rebuild at the NHL draft in Montreal this summer.

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense moving the ball effectively on the ground as well as through the air.

  • Bucs' QB Tom Brady breaks down defenses like a 'surgeon'

    Brady led the Bucs to a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round Sunday. He threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns — even without top wide receivers and top two running backs.

  • Preparing for Tom Brady on short week? Rams coach not worried

    The Rams defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 26 but are left with a short week to prepare for an NFL playoff rematch on Sunday.

  • Report: Bruce Arians fined $50,000 for slapping Andrew Adams' helmet during game

    Arians said he was trying to stop Andrew Adams from drawing a penalty.

  • Gates, Wellcome pledge $150 million each to pandemic preparedness group

    Global health charities the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome Trust each pledged $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to fund its COVID-19 pandemic response and help put it on better footing for future major health crises. The pledges, announced on Tuesday, come ahead of a March 8 fundraising event sponsored by the UK government that aims to raise $3.5 billion on behalf of CEPI, an international coalition set up five years ago to prepare for future disease threats. CEPI's five-year strategy aims in part to compress vaccine development timelines to 100 days, around a third of the time it took the world to develop the first COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Snow fort collapse: What parents need to know about this little-known winter hazard

    Collapsing snow forts have been the cause of multiple headline making tragedies.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Naomi Osaka shut down a journalist for asking her about the Novak Djokovic saga at the Australian Open

    When asked whether Novak Djokovic should be allowed to play at the Australian open, Naomi Osaka replied, "Is my opinion going to help anything?"

  • Speed skating Olympians Blondin, Dubreuil front Canada's long track team for Beijing

    Eight men and eight women's speed skaters will attempt to build on Canada's storied long track history at the Olympics that includes 37 medals when they compete next month in Beijing. Ivanie Blondin, a two-time world champion in the women's mass start, and reigning men's 500-metre world champion Laurent Dubreuil are among nine veteran Winter Games athletes headed to China. The Canadian squad earned an impressive total of 24 World Cup podium finishes during Olympic qualifying. "I am heading there

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.