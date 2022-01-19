Tom Brady admits he gets away with talking smack to refs: 'I'm kind of a pain in their ass'

There are advantages to being Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. If you have an issue with a call against your team, you can yell at the refs and know you probably won't get penalized.

Brady admitted the refs let him get away with more smack talk than other players during an appearance on his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray. The comment came after Brady was asked about roughing the passer penalties. Brady benefitted from a questionable roughing the passer penalty during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady said he doesn't think he gets favorable calls when it comes to that particular penalty.

Brady then admitted he gets extra leeway from the officials when talking smack to an opponent or arguing a call. "I'm kind of a pain in [the officials'] ass," Brady added.

.@PFF can you pull this stat? Unless it doesn’t favor me in which case forget this ever happened…



“Let’s Go!” is out now: https://t.co/yiKIK5ImOP @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/pa41UVCUGe — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2022

Brady's full comment read:

"I do know that [the officials] probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don't think I get the right call. I'm kind of a pain in their ass if you don't already know that."

Brady has no issue confronting officials after penalties. It sounds like Brady may have crossed the line a few times during those arguments, but managed to avoid getting flagged for it.

Tom Brady and Bucs will take on Rams in playoffs

Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles on Sunday and will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. Brady will be looking for revenge after the Rams defeated the Buccaneers 34-24 in Week 3.

Both teams are coming off impressive performances in the wild-card round. The Rams dismantled the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 while the Bucs beat the Eagles 31-15. The winner of Sunday's matchup will play the winner of the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship.