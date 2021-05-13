Tom Brady adds spice to season kickoff of challenging 2021 Dallas Cowboys schedule

What started as a grand, although challenging beginning of the 2021 season, featuring the return of quarterback Dak Prescott and on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, might now feature some addition motivation for the Dallas Cowboys.

Credit seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady for adding a little spice to the much-anticipated game, which kicks the NFL season kickoff in prime time on Thursday, Sept. 9, on NBC, and some sizzle to the NFL’s official 2021 schedule announcement on Wednesday.

Brady used his Instagram story to express his excitement about the season and take a troll shot at the Cowboys’ America’s Team moniker.

“9/9 CAN’T COME SOON ENOUGH. EXCITED TO OPEN AGAINST ‘AMERICA’S TEAM’,” he wrote in a caption with a disingenuous winking photo from WandaVision next to it.

Tom Brady poking fun at the Dallas Cowboys on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/kDAU9gHtlz — National Football Post (@FootballPost) May 12, 2021

The popular and viral meme has come to mean whatever is being said is a lie or a joke.

The Buccaneers will be raising their Super Bowl banner before the game. It’s an opportunity for the Cowboys to make a statement in attempt reclaim their past glory in a season that fans and the organization hopes end with their first championship since 1995.

While the Cowboys have won four playoff games over the last 26 years, Brady has won seven titles and made 10 Super Bowl appearances over the last 20.

The Cowboys, however, still hold on to the America’s Team motto forged in the 1970s because they remain one of the league’s top television draws and most popular teams.

And that will be no different in 2021.

Despite finishing 6-10 last season, the schedule has the Cowboys playing in five prime time games, starting with the opener against the Buccaneers.

Their four other prime time games include hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on ESPN’s Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 27, visiting the Minnesota Vikings on NBC’s Sunday Night Football Oct. 31, playing at the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 2, and hosting the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Those games are in addition to their annual Thanksgiving Day game, when they will host the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 25.

The schedule features a daunting road schedule that has the Cowboys opening the season with back-to-back games away from AT&T Stadium and cross-country trip.

The Cowboys will get 10 days off after the Buccaneers game before traveling to face the Los Angeles Chargers Sept. 19. They play at the New England Patriots on Oct. 17 and at the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 21.

The Cowboys will play the last two Super Bowl champions, and both games will be on the road. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

The Chiefs game is four days before the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving against the Raiders. It’s part of a four-game stretch in 12 days that concludes with the game at the Saints on Dec. 2.

The Cowboys games will have 10 days off after the Saints game before beginning their final five-game stretch to end the season that includes four NFC East division opponents.

They play at Washington Football Team on Dec. 12, play at the New York Giants Dec. 19 before the Sunday night game Washington. The Arizona Cardinals come to AT&T Stadium on Jan. 2 and the Cowboys end the at Philadelphia on Jan. 9.

The Cowboys play three of their last five, four of the last six and five of the final eight games on the road.

In addition to the two 10-day layoffs, the Cowboys have a bye in Week 7 following the Patriots game.

The NFL had previously announced it was moving to a 17-game regular-season schedule, and the Cowboys will open the era with a ninth road game.

The schedule is challenging because of the road affairs but it’s not necessarily daunting. The Cowboys strength of the schedule ranks 31st in the league with combined 2020 record of their opponents at 122-148-2 for a .452 combined winning percentage.

They home schedule includes against the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, who had 2020 records of 5-11, 5-11 and 4-12, respectively.

After going 6-10 in 2020, the Cowboys are primed for a rebound, especially with the return of Prescott and the addition of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March, missed the final 11 games of 2020 with a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle.

He has undergone two surgeries and is well ahead of schedule in his rehab. He said last week that he could play in a game now, if necessary.

Prescott will be ready to go for the start of training camp and could make his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 5, exactly five weeks prior to their start of the regular season. It will be the first of four preseason games for the Cowboys.

But Prescott’s official return will come against trash-talking Brady and Buccaneers.

Can’t wait.

Wink.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 season schedule

Week Day Date Opponent Time TV 1 Thursday Sept. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sunday Sept. 19 at Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CBS 3 Monday Sept. 27 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 7:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Sunday Oct. 3 CAROLINA PANTHERS 12 p.m. FOX 5 Sunday Oct. 10 NEW YORK GIANTS 3:25 p.m. FOX 6 Sunday Oct. 17 at New England Patriots 3:25 p.m. CBS 7 -- -- BYE -- -- 8 Sunday Oct. 31 at Minnesota Vikings 7:20 p.m. NBC 9 Sunday Nov. 7 DENVER BRONCOS 12 p.m. FOX 10 Sunday Nov. 14 ATLANTA FALCONS 12 p.m. FOX 11 Sunday Nov. 21 at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25 p.m. FOX 12 Thursday Nov. 25 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 3:30 p.m. CBS 13 Thursday Dec. 2 at New Orleans Saints 7:20 p.m. FOX / Amazon / NFL 14 Sunday Dec. 12 at Washington 12 p.m. FOX 15 Sunday Dec. 19 at New York Giants 12 p.m. FOX 16 Sunday Dec. 26 WASHINGTON 7:20 p.m. NBC 17 Sunday Jan. 2 ARIZONA CARDINALS 12 p.m. FOX 18 Sunday Jan. 9 at Philadelphia Eagles 12 p.m. FOX

