Tom Bergeron Praises Alfonso Ribeiro for Landing DWTS Co-Hosting Gig: 'Congratulations, Buddy!'

Anna Lazarus Caplan
·3 min read

Tom Bergeron has nothing but kind words for his latest Dancing With the Stars successor.

In a recent Instagram post, the show's former host congratulated Alfonso Ribeiro for being tapped to co-host the 31st season alongside Tyra Banks.

"Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here's the other one," Bergeron, 67, said of Ribeiro, 50, while sharing two photos of the pair. "Congratulations, buddy! 👏🏼."

PEOPLE announced the news of Ribeiro's new co-hosting role on July 14. It marks his return to the ballroom after taking home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 with pro dancer Witney Carson.

Alfonso Ribeiro, was named new host of Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's &quot;America's Funniest Home Videos,&quot; as announced today by Tom Bergeron during the two-hour Season Finale of &quot;Dancing with the Stars
Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content

"For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends ... to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together, and talk outside of that show," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me," Ribeiro, who also succeeded Bergeron as the host of America's Funniest Home Videos, continued. "I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year, and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery."

ABC's &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; - Season 19 - Finale - Day Two
ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 19 - Finale - Day Two

Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Getty

Bergeron had been the show's host since its 2005 premiere. But his longtime run in the role concluded in 2020 when he and co-host Erin Andrews were ousted.

Bergeron has since said he "wasn't surprised" that season 28 ended up being his last.

"In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved," he said on Bob Saget's Here for You podcast in October 2021. "So, the end of the season that turned out to be my last season [in 2019], I kind of knew. So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted ... It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads."

Banks, 48, was hired as Bergeron and Andrews' replacement ahead of season 29. At the time, ABC said DWTS was headed in "a new creative direction."

The hiring of Banks as well as Ribeiro isn't the only shakeup DWTS is currently facing.

In a shocking move, it was announced in April that the reality competition series is moving to Disney+ ahead of season 31. DWTS, which also scored a two-season renewal at the streaming service, will be the first live series to stream on Disney+.

"The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for 'Dancing with the Stars' while continuing to expand our demographic reach," said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

