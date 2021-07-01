Tom Banton added to England ODI squad for third Sri Lanka match

England have added Somerset batsman Tom Banton to their one-day squad for Sunday’s final match against Sri Lanka.

The 22-year-old has been called up as cover after Dawid Malan was forced to leave the group for personal reasons.

That left England one batsman light in the series opener at Durham, with Jason Roy also missing the match with a tight hamstring, but they were still able to cruise to a five-wicket win.

Tom Banton has been added to our ODI squad for the 3rd Royal London ODI with Sri Lanka 🏏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSL 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/eHj7GpFPDT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2021

Getting replacement players into camp takes more time than usual given the current bio-security restrictions in place, meaning Banton will not join up for the second game at the Kia Oval on Thursday and will head straight to Bristol instead.

Should an unassailable 2-0 lead already be on the board, he could be given a chance to add to the six ODI caps he won in 2020, with a top score of 58 on debut against Ireland.