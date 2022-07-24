Tom Aspinall reacts to injury loss at UFC Fight Night 208: ‘Freak accidents happen’

Tom Aspinall is taking a devastating UFC Fight Night 208 main event result in stride.

Saturday’s heavyweight headliner at The O2 in London was brought to an abrupt end just 15 seconds in when Aspinall (12-3 MMA, 5-1 UFC) suffered a knee injury that sent him to the canvas in agony. His opponent Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) was awarded the win by TKO, and it looked like a grim scene for the British fighter.

Aspinall has not revealed the extent of his injuries, but deemed it a “freak accident.” He appears to be in good spirits, and even shared a beer with Blaydes in the fighter hotel in the aftermath of the event (via Instagram):

A beer makes everything feel better. What a guy, big Curtis and his team popped up to say hello. Freak accidents happen unfortunately, tonight wasn’t my night. Love u all xx

What the future holds for Aspinall remains a mystery after he suffered his fist loss since joining the promotion six fights ago.

