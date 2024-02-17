Tolu Coker Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear: Dressing for Sunday Best

Tolu Coker brought a taste of home to the Newgen space at the old Selfridges Hotel, where a mother-like figure dressed in Nigerian garments sweeped the floor while talking to the audience as if they were her children.

To the majority of those in the audience, this was a performance, but to the young British-Nigerian designer, this was just life at home.

More from WWD

“Singing to God; the screaming and shouting to come and get ready, it’s just such a beautiful testament to all the struggles of so many people who have migrated and have overcome [the challenges of life],” said Coker backstage.

Oxblood leather jackets; gray double breasted coat dresses; pleated minidresses worn with a colorful striped necktie, and indigo denim dresses with matching jackets were a nod to Sunday best, an occasion that’s taken seriously in African households to polish up for church.

This was the church of Coker — all the models put on leggy displays strutting and dancing to the sound of “Different Pattern” by Seyi Vibez, the Nigerian singer and songwriter.

For more London Fashion Week reviews, click here.

Launch Gallery: Tolu Coker Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Best of WWD